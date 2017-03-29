Tom Green to perform in Birmingham

Canadian comic and actor Tom Green will perform for fans in Birmingham this summer, it has been announced.

Tom is best known for his roles in films, such as Road Trip and Charlie's Angels.

He was also married to Drew Barrymore.

He skyrocketed to mainstream prominence via his run in the utterly unpredictable The Tom Green Show. Now he’s returning to his stand-up roots and he can’t wait to meet his UK fans.

Tom will perform at the O2 Institute on June 14.

