Pampered toy pooches in Stafford show - in pictures

Poodles, pugs, terriers and spaniels were among the tiny dogs at Staffordshire County Showground.

Dubbed a mini-version of Crufts, the UK Toy Dog Show was at the venue on Weston Road in Stafford.

The smallest canines from across the country got all glammed up for the day-long event over the weekend as owners showed them off to the dog-loving crowds.

Now in its 45th year, it is aimed at pooches below 15in tall, and attracted thousands of visitors on Saturday. And pet owners are thought to travel from across Europe as well as the four corners of the United Kingdom to take part.

All of the pampered pets are judged on breeding standards set by the Kennel Club.

There were a host of trade stands available at the show and a range of other activities, including talks by experts and a programme of entertainment. Some people even camped out overnight in order to get in for the 9am start.

For more details on the show and a full list of results go to www.highampress.co.uk