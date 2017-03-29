CBeebies Land is brought to life as Alton Towers launches new season

Children from across the region got to meet some of their favourite TV stars as Alton Towers reopened for 2017.

Favourites from the UK’s most watched children’s channel, CBeebies, were brought to life in CBeebies Land during a launch event for this year’s activities at the popular theme park, while The Furchester Hotel Live Show and Go Jetters Vroomster Zoom ride both opened to the public.

The big news for youngsters is that a hotel will be opened on site at CBeebies Land later this year, however the reopening event, which took place at the weekend, was all about the Furchester Hotel and the Go Jetters.

A spokesman for Alton Towers Resort said: “The opening weekend of our 2017 season was hugely successful and we were delighted to welcome guests back for what is set to be a very exciting year here at the resort.

“With brand new attractions in CBeebies Land featuring the Go Jetters and Furchester Hotel Live plus the first ever CBeebies Land Hotel opening just a few months away, we can’t wait for another spectacular season.”

After meeting some of their favourite stars from CBeebies shows, those who attended the reopening will be sure to want to come back when the CBeebies Land hotel opens this summer.

The 76 room, fully themed hotel will be home to bedrooms featuring In the Night Garden, Octonauts, Postman Pat, as well as Swashbuckle and Something Special.

Featuring interactive games and play items, each themed room is uniquely designed to create maximum excitement amongst young guests.

The new attractions in CBeebies Land opened on Saturday with bookings now being taken for the brand new CBeebies Land Hotel from July 8.