Wolverhampton University student creates bronze Cilla statue on display in Liverpool

A University of Wolverhampton art graduate hit the right note by creating a bronze statue of Cilla Black, now on display outside The Cavern in Liverpool.

Emma Rodgers, aged 42, studied for a Bachelor of Arts in ceramics and glass and a masters degree in art and design at the Wolverhampton School of Art in the early 90s.

The bronze statue of Cilla was unveiled in January to mark the 60th anniversary of The Cavern nightclub, where the star regularly performed.

Emma collaborated on the project with artist Andy Edwards, sculptor of The Beatles on Liverpool’s riverfront, working closely with Cilla’s family to ensure that key aspects of her life and personality were incorporated into the sculpture – even down to the detail of her jewellery, shoes and hairstyle.

Affection

The bronze sculpture was funded by and donated to Liverpool by the late star’s three sons as a thank you for the city’s support and affection after the star’s death last summer.

Emma, who now lives in the Wirral in the North West, said it was an honour to be involved in the project.

She added: “It was a real pleasure to work with the family and they gave us so much information and support.

“Her sons would regularly visit the foundry throughout the stages so they would be able to advise as we went along.

“Once they were happy with the sculpture it was moulded, then cast in bronze and the metal was finished.

“I’d like to thank staff at the university for their support, many of whom I am still in touch with.

“We were given the support to take risks and push the boundaries with our work whilst on the ceramics course and on into our chosen careers.

“Being part of the university has given me the spring board to continue working and diversifying in the field that I love with a passion – and for that I am very grateful.”

Dr John Pymm, dean of the faculty of arts at the University of Wolverhampton, said: “Emma is a marvellous example of how our graduates go on to create world-class work.

“It’s a delight to see her ability recognised in the crafting of such a renowned musician in such an iconic location.”

World

Emma has exhibited all over the world, including the Victoria & Albert Museum, Stricoff Fine Art in New York, the Royal Academy of Art, Collect at The Saatchi, SOFA in Chicago and New York and the Wei Ling Gallery in Kuala Lumpur among others.

She has also been featured in a documentary dedicated to her work on the Sky Arts Channel and has recently worked with Marvel films.