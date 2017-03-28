Easter events lined up for Wednesbury Museum and Art Gallery

An Easter bunny trail, ugly duckling day and wildlife-themed event are all lined up at Wednesbury Museum and Art Gallery.

The visitor attraction in Holyhead Road is springing into action with lots of great activities for families during the school holidays.

Staff will be on hand for an Easter bunny trail on April 12, from 11am to 3pm, and win an Easter egg as well as trying some crafts and art activities.

Families can enjoy a puppet performance when Major Mustard arrives with his musical box of delights for a show about the Ugly Duckling.

There are two performances at 11.30am and 1.15pm on April 13. Tickets cost £1 per child. More creative spring fun is lined up on April 19, from 11am to 3pm, with art activities and creative crafts which cost from 50p to £2. And on April 20, the museum goes wild from 11am until 3pm for an animal and wildlife-themed day. Dudley Zoo staff will be at the museum with some of their smaller animals as well as representatives from the RSPB.

Animal trails and craft activities and face painting are also on offer and entry is free. Tickets costs £3 per child to see Dudley Zoo animals. For more details call 0121 556 0683.

For more details visit www.sandwell.gov.uk/joininmuseums