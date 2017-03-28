Collectors flock to Walsall toy fair

Hundreds of toy enthusiasts flocked to Walsall for a fair dedicated to toys and models.

More than 500 fanatics descended on Oak Park Active Living Centre in Walsall Wood for the fair on Sunday.

Now in its 25th anniversary, the event takes place five times a year and was previously held at the old leisure centre before it moved in September. A host of toys and models are on offer including trains, action figures, dolls and models. It is organised by couple Geoff and Linda Price, of Transtar Promotions.

Mrs Price said: “We had about 500 traders through door today. Even though it was Mother’s Day, there was still a good turnout which was good to see. We used to be held at the old leisure centre but it has been demolished. The new hall is brighter, lighter and much better.”

“The other one was a bit tired and old but this is brand spanking new and encouraging more people to attend.”

The fair first began in June 1991. The couple have been interested in toys for more than 45 years since they met in 1970.

They have spent the past 44 years searching worldwide for different model buses, trams and trolleybuses to add to their ever-growing collection – which now totals over 13,000 models.

“We usually get about 80 tables of people selling toys, buses and trains. We had a trader who came from Darlington,” Mrs Price added.

“But most people come from within a 50-mile radius. We get people from Nottingham, Derby and Coventry quite a lot. One person had come from Scotland to see his sister and even popped in before he headed back.”

The next fair at the centre will take place on May 21.

For more details go to www.transtar-promotions.co.uk