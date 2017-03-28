Claverley pub named Seaonal Pub of the Year

A pub manager said he was left “gob-smacked” after being awarded Spring Seasonal Pub of the Year following an eight-year dispute with Bridgnorth’s campaign for real ale (Camra).

The Old Gate Inn, in Claverley, was first entered into the Camra Good Beer Guide in 1991 and each consecutive year after, until landlord Kevin Bell took over from his father in 2009.

However, just before members of the Bridgnorth brand of Camra called in for their routine inspection of beer quality, the pub was closed for the week.

Camra removed The Old Gate Inn from the Good Beer Guide as members assumed the pub had closed.

Mr Wall said: “I’ve had many a debate with the chairman as to why we hadn’t been re-entered into the guide since and he’s explained that it is due to a quota system and although our beer has always been top notch, we simply don’t get enough votes as we are too far away for them to pay a regular inspection visit.

“This led to many a heated discussion to the point I thought he dreaded the thought of coming to see me.”

Bridgnorth Camra reserved the pub’s snug earlier this month and arrived in a minibus.

Mr Wall added: “As per previous visits I started ‘laying into them’ questioning why we still weren’t in the Good Beer Guide after eight years of hard work and consistent quality.

“I questioned why they don’t come out this far often enough, I highlighted the fact that we purchased the freehold from Punch Taverns three years ago and that I’ve doubled the beer range from three real ales to six and I also criticised them for not doing their job properly by not covering their entire area often enough.

“At the end of the evening, after I had given them a verbal battering, I was asked if I had five minutes to spare.

“This is where to my surprise they awarded me with the Spring Seasonal Pub Of The Year award.

“Well I was gob-smacked to say the least – and somewhat a little embarrassed after the grief I had given them all evening.

“I’m extremely grateful to Bridgnorth Camra for the award and I’m really pleased that my years of hard work and dedication have finally been recognised by them.”