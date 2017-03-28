Beer and music festival heading to Wolverhampton

A brand new beer and music festival has announced it is coming to Wolverhampton.

Good Vibrations Beer and Music Festival will come to Wolverhampton's Grain Store on April 30 promising a host of entertainment and live music.

Throughout the day the festival will feature live music on it's main stage as well as various street food stalls, guest beers, drinks giveaways, an adult bouncy castle, face painting and fair ground stalls.

Acts confirmed for their main stage include Shush, El Diablo, Arran Page, Bansal Electrics, Danny Hayward and Creepin' Six with more to be announced.

Event organiser Danny Hayward says that: "“We really can’t wait for this, Wolverhampton has some great local bands and artists so we are super excited to showcase some of them at the Good Vibrations Day Festival.

"As someone who goes to festivals it can be hard sometimes to get to them on short notice and take the family along, so we figured why not have one in our own backyard here at The Grain Store.

"I know the bands and Artists personally and believe me when I say this will not be a day you want to miss"

General admission tickets are priced at £5 with doors opening at 2.00pm