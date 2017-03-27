V Festival: Chase and Status and Annie Mac added to the bill

Chase and Status and Annie Mac will perform at this year's V Festival, it has been announced.

The news comes after the weekend's headline acts were revealed as Pink, Jay Z, Rudimental and Ellie Goulding.

The DJs will play sets at the Weston Park festival on Friday, August 18, on the BBC Radio 1 stage.

Joining them will also be Radio 1 DJs Danny Howard and Mistajam.

Grammy nominated Duke Dumont will also step up to the decks in Staffordshire with his huge chart smashes, ‘Need U (100%)’, ‘I Got U’ and ‘Won’t Look Back’ which will set the pace for the huge evening ahead.

Rounding off a jam-packed night of live dance music is South London trio Disciples who soared to the top of the charts in February 2015 with ‘They Don’t Know’. The deep house act followed it up with their Calvin Harris collaboration on ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ and just last month released ‘On My Mind’ which MistaJam featured as his hottest record in the world.

V Festival will take place at Weston Park in Staffordshire on August 19 and 20.

For more information, click here