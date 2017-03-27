Pucker up: Birmingham's Sea Life Centre prepares for potential spring arrivals

This pair of penguins are crossing their flippers and readying their nests for some potential spring arrivals.

The two are from The National Sea Life Centre’s colony of Gentoo penguins.

They are the first pairings since the arrival of new birds in November and experts at the attraction have been astounded by how quickly the new family has meshed.

Hayley Roberts, aquarist and penguin whisperer at the centre in Birmingham, said: “It’s amazing to see the new pairs being affectionate and preparing their nests together.

“It’s the noisiest time of the year here at the attraction as our couples sing their individual love songs to each other. So romantic.” Fingers crossed visitors will be lucky enough to catch the pitter patter of tiny, fluffy flippers in the coming months.

