John Legend to play Birmingham

Singer-songwriter John Legend will perform for fans in Birmingham later this year, it has been announced.

The American star, who has won 10 Grammy Awards, is best known for songs such as All Of Me and Stereo.

He will play the Barclaycard Arena as part of his Darkness and Light Tour on Wednesday, September 20.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 9am.

