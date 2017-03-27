Gio's Italian Deli, Walsall - food review

Welcome to Gio’s Italian Deli. Step inside its unassuming entrance and you’ll be whisked off to sunny Italy. Leigh Sanders enjoys the trip...

We’ve all been there, on both sides of the coin. Plans have been laid, excitement builds, and then it all goes the way of Bayern Munich’s bid to win the 1999 UEFA Champions League.

We have all sent that text message. “Sorry, the kid/dog/gran has just thrown up/broken a window/spontaneously combusted so I’m gonna have to be THAT guy and cancel tonight. I know we are meeting in 20 minutes but the kid/dog/gran really needs me right now.”

We’ve all swallowed the pangs of shame and guilt as we see it’s received, read, and then that ‘typing . . .’ symbol appears.

We’ve also all been that person on the other end of the phone. The text back might say “Oh never. I hope kid/dog/gran is alright. Let me know if you need anything and I hope kid/dog/gran is feeling better soon”.

When really, what we mean is. . .”You idiot. Do you know how much I have been looking forward to this? How much it got me through yesterday’s budget meeting? I hate you!”

So next there are two choices. You either sit down for the evening with some cheap alcohol, a tastefully satisfying but deeply harmful to your bowels takeaway and Netflix. You can sit there and lament the dearth of human interaction. Or, you can do something about it.

On this occasion, I did. ‘screw it’, I thought, ‘I want me some Italian food’. My decision was justified with a taste sensation of an evening with Gio and his family in Walsall.

The term ‘hidden gem’ is often overused. But never has it been more accurately used than when describing Gio’s. Blink and you will miss – as I did. It’s nestled in a residential street you wouldn’t think to check – New Forest Road. Attached to the side of Ryecroft Community Hub, it’s almost indistinguishable apart from one set of fairy lights softly spelling out Gio on the outer wall. Humble the outside may be, yet it’s just the beginning of the lovely feeling you’re stepping into Gio’s home for the evening.

Open the door and you’re pretty much stood in his living room. The furniture, the homely cabinets for glasses, the paintings, photographs and décor. The walls are adorned with odes to Italy including huge film posters of the 20th century – The Godfather, Scarface, Goodfellas.

Gio’s quick to welcome. I explain my predicament, it’s just me but if they aren’t too busy I’d still like to eat. It has been difficult to get in. They’ve been fully-booked pretty much every night this week so I don’t want to lose out. Positive signs already.

The place is already pretty busy. Groups of friends laugh, families catch up and couples stare lovingly into each other’s eyes. The atmosphere is calm but, above all, the place smells great. I’m already starving.

Gio sits me down out of the way of many prying eyes. We’ve all seen that person eating alone abroad and wondered the back story. Are they holidaying alone? Business trip? Widowed? Well, perhaps we’ve all been too quick to judge. Maybe their friend’s kid/dog/gran spontaneously combusted at short notice.

Actually, come to think of it, why didn’t I use that as my excuse? That would have been a talking point.

Gio’s is an unlicensed venue but you bring-your-own, if you like.

Menus placed in front of me, I had a choice of two set menus. The first, which I opted for, was a three-course taster menu, which changes regularly, where Gio introduced you to some of his favourite Italian meals – all his own recipes. The second was a pizza menu, also three-course. I eyed the pizzas being delievered to other tables; heartily sized, with that lovely thin, crisp base that doesn’t fill the stomach too quickly and allows you to enjoy the whole dish.

Gio was serving alongside his daughter Gabriella and, knowing I was by myself, stopped when he could to check all was OK and I was enjoying my evening. I can’t praise the friendliness of the place enough. Nothing was too much bother.

And it’s not just food here, either. Reading through the information menu it seems Gio is something of a community-spirited man. He hosts a range of workshops and courses including helping those from disadvantaged families or with disabilities. He caters for vegetarians and vegans and hosts workshops to introduce them to his cuisine; he also holds sessions for the elderly to help them meet other people and combat loneliness.

But it was time to dig in to that homemade food.

To start, I was handed a small bowl of cream of vegetable soup with two slices of home-made bread, a potato cake and salami.

The soup was thick and smooth with a deep, strong taste, it added nicely to the texture of everything else which I used to dip in. The home-made bread was delicious. Almost sweet in taste, it was light and fluffy and soaked up the soup nicely.

The salami, too, was rich and gave a nice, sharp twang to the rest of the dish. A very good start and I was already looking forward to my main course, which consisted of tastings of four traditional Italian dishes.

The first of these was home-made Strozzapreti pasta, which came in a sweet tomato-based sauce and had a lovely texture. Sitting nicely between soft and chewy it had a light flavour that was free of any stodge and didn’t lead to you feeling bloated as some pastas do.

Alongside this I had a sausage, butternut squash and roasted apple skewer which, again, was lovely and light and the sweet flavours of the fruit offset all the meat on the plate. The sausages were lightly battered, giving them a nice crunch, though the meat, too, was also sweet.

Next up, was a portion of perfectly-cooked roast chicken in balsamic mushroom sauce served on spicy roast wedges.

This was the highlight of the evening. The chicken was cooked to perfection. It wasn’t at all dry. The skin peeled with ease and oozed flavour. The wedges were also a delight. They had a nice kick to them – but let it be noted here I’m a wimp when it comes to spices so others may not notice anything – and the texture was soft and smooth.

There was also a bowl of beef lasagnelle on offer and although at first it looked like it might be thick and heavy, I guess you should never judge a book by its cover. It was again light, the creamy pasta sauce mixed nicely with the cheese to give it a big flavour that wasn’t expected. I couldn’t quite finish it all, but this was due to me suddenly realising how much I’d eaten and was no reflection on the food – it was delicious.

With this in mind, dessert was kept small. A small piece of chocolate cake, it came layered with white chocolate and ricotta mousse and was topped with a minty spiral wafer. This pushed the chicken and wedges as a contender for dish of the night. The mousse was beautiful and had the right degree of thickness to it. The cake was so light, it just melted in your mouth, and the temperature was just right.

There was even a pot of deep, bitter coffee to wash it all down with – all for the bargain price of £13.50.

I was delighted to have sampled such lovely food, which I had become so engrossed in it wouldn’t have mattered if I had had a companion – there would have been blissfully happy silence between us while we satisfied our tastebuds.

Gio and Gabriella were equally friendly while settling the bill, checking all had been well.

I can’t praise staff or servings enough, so if you are looking for something a little different to share with friends and family – or indeed by yourself – then give them a call. But do it quick, these empty tables don’t hang around for long.

By Leigh Sanders