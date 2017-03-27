Selling out every date on their headline UK tour - Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes brought their raucous live show to Birmingham’s Asylum Venue last night with hair-raising results.

Support band Yonaka were first to grace the stage, with their vocalist providing a proud and strong silhouette to the crowd as she raised her arms dramatically to their ethereal sound. In a moments notice, this mysterious guise was dropped and they got rough and ready with their punk-tinged offerings that roused the already packed out room.

With their vocalist taking to the stage in a shirt emblazoned with “Theresa is a terrorist”, Strange Bones set themselves up to be the rowdy punk band of the night with a stark political message - but they proved to be so much more, with riffs hinting at the blues and gritty, rocking vocals that set them apart.

Bouncing around the room and getting up in everyone’s faces - Strange Bones grabbed the audience in the palm of their hands and shook them around a bit, and we all loved it.

Frank Carter, no matter what band he’s in, has a reputation for being at the forefront of some of the rowdiest live shows ever to take a venue by storm - and tonight was no different.

Mosh pits began to break out before the whole band had even took to the stage, and once they had, all hell broke loose with bodies flying over the barriers and multiple circle pits seemingly springing up out of nowhere.

Sophomore album Modern Ruin has utilised a softer, more experimental sound than fans of Frank Carter’s music projects are used to - but that doesn’t detract away from the raw and visceral energy he has always flirted with, as Frank launched himself across the crowd and on top of the bar during Trouble and through to rip-roaring single Juggernaut.

“This is the crowd-surfing song, but with a difference, women only. Girls, if you’ve ever wanted to crowd-surf but have always felt intimidated here is your chance. Men, treat these women with the respect they deserve they are your mothers, your sisters, your daughters and most importantly - your equals” Frank bellows across the crowd before Modern Ruin lived up to it’s introduction. This may have been a rough gig, but it was a safe place for every man and woman in attendance.

Brand new offerings Lullaby, Wild Flowers and Vampires introduced this new sound to Frank’s repertoire, they’re not solely angst-ridden punk odes but they offered something more both musically and visually - the love the band have for this new record could be heard through every chord and every drum roll.

That’s not to say they have abandoned their punk roots however, Devil Inside Me had the crowd erupt into a sea of screaming bodies as Frank and guitarist Dean Richardson were held above the crowd by their ankles and loomed over, before Frank performed a handstand above the crowd’s very heads.

Leaving on visceral single I Hate You - once again Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes had tore a Midlands venue apart, and every audience member was left breathless from both exertion and the sheer talent displayed before them.

By Becci Stanley