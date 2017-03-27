Dudley Zoo set to sponsor Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's pantomime once more

Dudley Zoo is once again sponsoring Wolverhampton Grand’s pantomime with bosses saying they are looking forward to working with the theatre.

Staff have been showing their support for the festive family show, which this year is Jack and the Beanstalk.

Appearing this Christmas will be singer Gareth Gates in the lead role and, back by popular demand from last year’s pantomime, are actress Lisa Riley who will star as the fairy, Ian Adams as the dame, Adam C Booth as Jack’s brother and the Black Country’s very own Doreen Tipton.

It comes hot on the heels of Doreen being named Best Pantomime Newcomer in the Great British Pantomime Awards after her first appearance at the Lichfield Street theatre last year. She played the Empress of China in the production of Aladdin to critical acclaim.

Dudley Zoo’s marketing manager, Andrea Hales, said: “We’re excited to be working with Wolverhampton Grand Theatre in the coming months and look forward to the show.”

Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk, which runs from December 9 until January 14, 2018, are already on sale.

Last year’s panto saw more than 60,000 people visit the theatre, smashing previous box office records, grossing £100,000 more than the previous year’s production of Peter Pan. This year, it is hoped even more people will snap up tickets for the classic story of Jack and his gigantic adventures up the beanstalk.

Speaking when the cast was announced, Scott Bird, sales and marketing manager at the Grand, said: “It’s a really exciting time for us as we develop what the Grand Theatre pantomime offers the region and it’s lovely to be earning significant recognition along the way.”

Tickets for the show cost from £17.50 to £38.

To book, visit www.grandtheatre.co.uk or call the theatre’s box office on 01902 429212.