Brownhills Voice star Jason says "this is not the end"

The Voice star Jason Jones may have bowed out of the singing contest but he insists ‘this is just the start’.

He has given up his job at the RAC call centre to focus on music and though disappointed at missing out on a place in the final hopes the show will be the start of a whole new chapter.

And he hit back at a newspaper story about his personal life, saying negative Press would not hold him back.

He also felt his mentor, Black Eyed Peas star Will.i.am, had not given him his full support. Jason’s opening performance on Saturday of Kings of Leon’s Use Somebody was praised by the judges but he wasn’t backed by the voting public.

The 32-year-old father, from Brownhills, said: “I have had a great time. But this is not the end it’s just the start. The plan is to wait and see what offers I get but I’m hopeful something will happen.”

Jason said: “I don’t feel that he [Will] backed me that much. I don’t think the song I was given was right.

“When they told me I was going to be on first I was a bit worried because you want viewers to have a fresh view but I guess it’s all down to show politics.”

On reports that he has ‘shunned his secret daughter’, Jason said he had been open with the show about his daughter and the claims being made were not true but the newspaper had not contacted him.

He said the negative Press hadn’t put him off being a singing star: “I’ve enjoyed my bit of fame and I’m a celeb in my hometown. It’s not over yet I could be picked up by a record label tomorrow.”