Blossoms, Cabbage and Rory Wynne to play VO5 NME Awards in Birmingham

Blossoms, Cabbage and Rory Wynne will line up at Birmingham’s O2 Academy on Wednesday when the VO5 NME Awards tour reaches the Second City.

The show is all about promoting the best new talent and fans can look forward to seeing Stockport indie quintet Blossoms, who were on the the BBC’s Sound Of new music list for 2016, where they finished in fourth place.

The band’s self-titled debut album was released in August last year and went to number one – not long after they’d supported the Stone Roses at Etihad Stadium because Ian Brown had become a fan.

Frontman Tom Ogden says they’re proud of their debut album. “We wanted it to be an album of relentless pop songs, which is what we’re into. We used to rehearse in a scaffolding yard (in Stockport) and we’d try songs out there, whereas with the second half of the album we haven’t had time to do that as we’ve been touring, so we just built it in the studio from scratch.

“Half of it is singles we’ve already released and then the second half is brand new songs that were crafted in the studio.

“To me the album says, ‘Here are five lads who’ve crated something that will stand up there with great albums that have gone before it.’ We’re an all-out guitar/synth pop band and we want to be around for a long time, we think it’s a timeless album.”