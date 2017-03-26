Acclaimed comedian Jason Byrne to perform in Birmingham

The Man With Three Brains is a new show from the highly acclaimed comedian Jason Byrne.

Following his hugely successful 2016 tour, Propped Up, Jason will be returning to the stage from October this year for 34 dates across the country.

He’ll be at Birmingham Town Hall on November 3.

Jason is bringing back his famous warm and generous stagecraft. His 2016 UK tour saw silly props in the form of giant ducks, rubber hands, owls, big wooden pegs and amazing magic stunts which had audiences laughing up and down the country. It’s time to peel back the madness that’s inside Jason’s head, revealing all three of his brains working individually.

He has three brains which kick into action when he hits the stage. His left brain scans the audience and room, looking for improv moments. His right brain collates stand-up material and stunts, poised to dish out the funnies at speed. His centre brain is Jason’s coach, pushing him to the limit.

The fastest-thinking comic around will not only trip himself up, but probably you too.

Jason says: “On my last tour, I created an entire show full of props, and the audiences couldn’t stop laughing. I wanted to show them some of the method behind the madness, peeling back to reveal my three brains. It’s going to give audiences an insight into the my mind with a lot of laughs along the way!”

l For tickets visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk