Liam Payne and Cheryl welcome baby son into the world

Singer and Former X Factor judge Cheryl has announced that she has given birth to her first child with Wolverhampton-born One Direction star Liam Payne.

The 33-year-old singer announced on her Instagram page this evening that she and Liam had become parents on Wednesday.

She posted a photo of One Direction star Liam cradling a baby with dark hair.

Cheryl captioned the photo: "On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream.

"Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts.

"We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world.

"A day that now has a different meaning to me forever."

The couple had kept details of the pregnancy private, but Cheryl had been photographed numerous times with a prominent baby bump.

Proud new father Payne shared the same photo with his Instagram followers.

The 23-year-old wrote: "My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless...wow!

"I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far.

"I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true.

"We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed.

"Happy Mother's Day everyone!"