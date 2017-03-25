Creeper set to play Birmingham

They’re one of the hottest properties in rock.

Creeper released their debut album, Eternity, In Your Arms, a week ago and are now on their biggest European headline tour to date.

It follows their spectacular rise throughout 2016, which included winning Best British Newcomer at the Kerrang! Awards and Best New Band at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards.

As well as landing a daytime playlist at Radio One, lead track Suzanne has also been championed by Sir Elton John on his Beats 1 show.

Having just completed a tour with Pierce The Veil and letlive, Creeper’s immersive and theatrical stage show will be more elaborate than ever before. They play Birmingham’s O2 Institute on April 1.

Singer Will Gould says: “These shows are a significant moment in the history of Creeper; not only are they the first time fans will hear the new songs from ‘Eternity, In Your Arms’ live, but they are the biggest headline shows we’ve ever played.

“They will also be the first to have a full, ambitious production to equal the ambitious character of our debut record.

“After two years of touring mainly as a support band, we understand the importance and significance of our support acts on this tour too. We are lucky enough to have the most amazing package to compliment this adventure.

“I’m still pinching myself at the full line-up we have for this tour. It is very representative of the shifting climate in music right now, and we’re very excited to be representing that new wave.”

Creeper have previously spread their mantra to festivals such as Download, Reading, Leeds, the Vans Warped Tour UK, Slam Dunk, Bestival, Truck, Camden Rocks, 2000 Trees, Y Not and Hevy Fest, and have played shows with Misfits, Twin Atlantic, Andy Black, Funeral For A Friend, Neck Deep, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Moose Blood.

For more ticket details go to www.livenation.co.uk