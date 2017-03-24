Walsall teens in homelessness show

Teenagers are taking to the stage in an amateur production highlighting homelessness among young people.

Harper features a cast of almost 80 16 to 18-year-olds who have spent the last 12 weeks preparing for the show.

The core cast is made up of students on the BTEC extended diploma course at the Goldmine Centre in Walsall.

Joseph Bradley, both student and marketing manager for the production, said: “Harper is set in London in the 1960s.

“It was written by our production team and focuses on squatters and their rights during the housing crisis. It looks at the problems, the law, the divisions and what we try to be in all our productions is factual and relevant. Hopefully the narrative will get people thinking about how the audience views the issue of homelessness.”

The main group of 40 students on the course will be joined by an extra 40 participants from other local groups. It will perform Harper at the Goldmine Centre on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Tickets can be bought from the Goldmine Centre or call 01922 621 951.