Tom Stade to play Birmingham

The UK’s favourite Canadian comic will thrill fans when he headlines at Birmingham’s Glee Club tonight and tomorrow.

Tom Stade will be supported by Elliot Steel, Ian Stone and John Fothergill at the city centre venue.

Fans can expect the customary Tom Stade flair; uncompromising humour, insatiable mischief and heaps of inspired improvisation.

“I think if you have the goal of being famous, then you lose the art part. If you’re doing it because you care about fame, you care about the money, that shouldn’t be your goal. Most people do see fame as their goal. Saying ‘if I write this material, and people laugh, someone will see me and I’ll become famous…’,” says Tom.