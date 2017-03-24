Ride on for Comic Relief! Brummie stand up star Joe Lycett pedals into Dudley for Red Nose Day

Stand up comedian and television star Joe Lycett pedalled his way around an adventure park to found out how money raised through Comic Relief has helped a project for children.

The Brummie comic visited Sycamore Adventure Playground to find out how money raised through the charity has helped the project.

The centre, which is used by around 23,000 a year, received a grant from the charity to buy four new go-karts last year.

Sycamore Adventure Playground gives children the gift of play, offering everything from trampolines, treehouses and indoor play barn to a sensory room.

Joe met families at the centre this week ahead of tonight's TV extravaganza to see the difference it makes to the area.

The comedian, who has appeared on a variety of TV shows including Live At The Apollo and Never Mind The Buzzcocks, said he 'loves' Dudley.

He added: "Last time I was in Dudley I did a show at the Brierley Hill Civic Hall which was great.

"I went on stage with a Black Country flag and jokingly told the audience I was going to use it as a rag.

"I love the Black Country and I love the accent - people should be proud of being from Dudley because it's very underestimated."

Joe said the centre was 'wonderful' added: "I wish I had similar facilities when I was a kid. The facilities here offer children a safe place to be able to be kids almost - it's wonderful.

"These sort of services are so vital and Sycamore Adventure Playground is absolutely brilliant."

However, the service has recently lost its sponsor, resulting in a loss of vital funding, and are therefore appealing for more.

Keith Rogers, Play Service Manager, said: “Allowing local children to come and play at Sycamore Adventure Playground is giving them time out from the high-pressured environments they live in, letting them forget their worries and play as children should.

"Times are difficult and budgets are tight because a lot of parents don't have enough income.

"Our previous sponsor gave us £15,000 and every penny went towards the service we provide.

"But now we've lost that we're interested to hear if anyone wants to help sponsor us."

For more details about the centre visit its website.

Comic Relief starts at 7pm tonight on BBC One.