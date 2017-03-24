Peaky Blinders: Hollywood legend Samuel L Jackson could play a Blinder

We last saw them being led away in handcuffs following a police raid.

Now the notorious Shelby clan are back for a fourth series of Peaky Blinders, which began filming this week.

And if rumours are anything to go by, movie legend Samuel L Jackson could well be starring in a future series of the Birmingham-based gangster drama.

The American actor reportedly loves the gritty 1920s show which has been a huge success in the US, as well as in Britain.

The new series looks to be no less dramatic than the previous three as the show’s star Cillian Murphy, who plays gang leader Thomas Shelby, has been seen darting around the streets of Liverpool, where most of the scenes are shot, gun in hand.

Filming is due to take four months, with the crew expected to use the Black Country Living Museum, Dudley in May, where the canal, rolling mill, stables and blacksmith’s forge are used.

Once filming is finished, Birmingham-based screenwriter-director Steven Knight, who created the show, will oversee three months of editing, with the next chapter in the Peaky Blinders story expected to be aired on BBC2 in the autumn.

The new series will take up the story from the police raid in last year’s final episode when three of the Shelby family were seen being led off by police. However, cunning Tommy avoided arrest, leaving fans to question what will happen to him and his sidekicks.

Knight has indicated that series five will be the last. “We don’t know for sure. We will see how we feel about it. Peaky is one of those things everybody loves and the response has been so magnificent on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The show, which also stars Helen McCory and Tom Hardy, has many celebrity fans including Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, the late David Bowie and Snoop Dogg.

Samuel L Jackson, who has an apartment in London and regularly visits the UK, said: “I want to do some British TV. I’d love to be in Peaky Blinders. That’s a great show.”

The drama has even spawned a new fashion in 1920s’ haircuts and headwear, as well as themed tours of Birmingham and Liverpool. Peaky Blinders-themed evenings at the Black Country Living Museum have also proved sell-outs, the first becoming the fastest selling event in venue’s history,with all tickets gone within 21 hours.

The Tipton Road site plunges fans into the dark underworld of the 1920s-30s and also recreates the heady glitz and night life, with live music and dancing, that characterised the roaring twenties. The museum makes full use of its own version of The Garrison pub in its early 20th century Bottle & Glass Inn, where bottles of Sadler’s Peaky Blinders beer is served up.

On the themed evenings, an onsite 1930s-style barber will give visitors a haircut by appointment, for those who want to perfect their Peaky look.

Two of the four themed nights planned for this September are already sold out.