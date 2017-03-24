Mother's Day: Ideas for how to treat your mum this Sunday

It's the day to celebrate your mum and and show her how much you love her. But sometimes it can be hard to know how to spend some quality time together. Here at Weekend, we've put together a guide of what to do...

Walk and take a picnic

Now the weather is warming up and the days are getting longer, it’s the perfect time to blow away the cobwebs outside.

Make the most of a sunny day by heading to your favourite beauty spot for a walk.

You’ll both benefit from the fresh air and pleasant scenery and you can chat as you walk.

A lot of parks and nature reserves have designated trails to follow or you could pick up a map and plot your own route along public footpaths that criss-cross the countryside.

The distance doesn’t matter because it’s about spending time together but if you’re feeling more adventurous, you could go for a longer ramble and make a day of it.

Surprise your mum by packing a picnic full of her favourite things to eat and enjoy lunch alfresco – but don’t forget a blanket to sit on.

Look online for more unusual portable lunch ideas if you don’t fancy sandwiches.

But if you’re not fans of picnics, then you could find a nearby pub or café and treat yourselves to lunch out instead.

Bake together

Be inspired by the Great British Bake-Off and spend the afternoon in the kitchen creating your own showstopper.

Try out a new recipe or make it up as you go along (well, only if you know what you’re doing because you want to be able to eat it after all your hard work).

You will be able to have fun working together as you follow the method or getting inventive with the ingredients.

It might be that you don’t want to make a big cake, so you could make lots of little ones and get creative with the decorations.

Then after you’ve admired your efforts and taken a quick picture on your phone, you can enjoy a slice of your cake with a cup of tea.

As well as the time spent together, you will get to end the day with a real sense of achievement.

If you’ve never baked together before this could be the start of a new hobby and could be something you decide to do regularly.

If you’re a mother or father yourself, you could get your children involved too and have three generations in the kitchen baking together.

Wine tasting

This can be fun activity to do together and, when you think about it, pretty apt because your childhood tantrums may well have prompted her to pour herself a glass or two in the past.

You will be able to have a giggle together while sniffing, swirling, swishing and, eventually, sipping a variety of different whites, reds and rosés.

Many vineyards and wine shops around the region hold regular tasting sessions and events, sometimes paring the drinks to be sampled with cheeses or other treats.

But if wine is not really your mum’s thing then many breweries run similar sessions with real ales or you could go down the more indulgent route with chocolate tasting.

Whatever you choose, you’ll have a laugh together guessing the different ingredients and comparing their qualities as well as the most important thing – sampling.

It also means you’ll both leave the session with more knowledge of what wines you like and don’t like, which should make choosing a bottle in a restaurant from a long, confusing list much easier in the future.

You could even get a few friends and their mums together to go with you as a group.

Relax at a spa

We all love a bit of pampering from time to time and it’s a great way to recharge the batteries.

Make your mum feel extra special by spending the day at a spa and allowing her to escape everyday life for a while.

Get wrapped, scrubbed and polished from head to toe in tranquil surroundings.

It could be a soothing massage, invigorating facial or a luxury pedicure, she will love the chance to spend time for you while enjoying the ultimate relaxing treat.

There are many spa packages available allowing you to combine different treatments so you’ll be able to find one that appeals to you both.

Many have other facilities such as pools and saunas to use as well as restaurants where you can have light lunches.

However you decide to spend your spa day, it will give you both the chance to unwind away from the stresses of working and family life.

Afterwards you’ll be able to go home feeling refreshed and revitalised, ready to take on whatever life throws at you.

Escape for the weekend

Whether it’s a city break, a night away in a boutique hotel or a trip to the coast, it’ll no doubt be something you’ll remember for a long time. If there is a destination you’ve both always dreamed of travelling to, then make it happen.

You could hop on a plane to have an adventure together by exploring a new country and culture or stay closer to home and visit somewhere you’ve never been to before that’s on your doorstep. Alternatively, you could travel to the seaside for (hopefully) some sun and sand or if you’re feeling more energetic head to the hills for a weekend in the great outdoors.

Searching online for last-minute deals can help your hard-earned cash go further and may mean you can afford a trip that may normally be out of your budget.

It can also help with inspiration if you can’t make you mind up on where to stay.

Wherever you choose to go, it’ll be a great chance for you both to bond and make new, shared memories.

The change of scenery will also be good for you both enabling you to unwind and relax away from your busy lives.

Just remember to take lots of photographs of your weekend away together. You could even turn these into a photo book or album for a gift for your mum for her birthday or Christmas.

Make time for a catch up

We are not all fortunate enough live near our mums. We could be hundreds of miles apart or even thousands with a whole ocean between us.

If it’s not possible to get together then use technology to bring you closer. Arrange a Skype date. It could even be over dinner, if you want. Just dedicate time when you don’t have any other distractions and you don’t need to keep checking the clock because you know you have to leave soon. Spend the time chatting, catching up on each other’s lives and sharing stories. Your mum will definitely appreciate having your undivided attention and it will help to bring you closer together even though you can’t be in the same room.

But if this time, Skype just will not do and you need to see your mum in the flesh then you could arrange a surprise visit which is sure to make her day. You could get your dad or another family member to keep the secret and help you out at this end if you need to. Or, if you can’t get to your mum, maybe someone could bring her to you as a surprise? Your mum will love it!

Take a cookery class

If your mum likes to cook, this could be a great option for you to spend some time together.

You’ll be able to work as a team to create delicious dishes which should make it a memorable and entertaining experience for you both.

Whether you are kitchen novices or experienced home cooks, a cookery class can help reinforce the basics or help you to learn new skills and techniques.

Classes can range from basic sessions teaching you how to make quick and tasty meals in 30 minutes to those specialising in particular cuisines like Italian, Thai or Asian.

They cater for all kinds of abilities from absolute beginners to more experienced cooks so don’t worry if your current repertoire isn’t up to much and you are worried that your inability to boil an egg will slow your mum down.

Some are run by restaurants, supermarkets and colleges and the wide range of classes should make it easy for you to find something you will both enjoy.

After the class, you will both be able to go home and impress all of your friends and family by cooking all the new recipes you have been taught.

Glam up for a night on the town

Ditch the jeans, put on a fancy frock and book a table at a nice restaurant.

Is there a snazzy bistro that you always peer in the windows of but never venture inside? Now is the time to treat yourselves and take the time to catch up over a tasty meal.

But it doesn’t need to be an expensive restaurant, it could just be somewhere that you wouldn’t normally consider or even a firm family favourite.

You will both enjoy the chance to dress up and the luxury of having the time to yourselves which should make it a memorable meal.

Afterwards, if you want to extend the evening, you could go for cocktails or go dancing. Make the evening just about the two of you and what you want to do.

If you prefer to do something in the day then go out for a relaxing lunch instead.

Go to the movies

If there’s a new release at the cinema that you’ve both been dying to see, then head to the pictures.

This can be a pleasant way to spend a couple of hours together relaxing, laughing or getting spooked out if it’s a horror film.

If the movie is one your mum wants to see but you’re not sure if it’s your sort of thing, take a chance. You never know, it might surprise you and, even if it doesn’t, you mum will still appreciate the company.

After the credits roll, you can go for a coffee and discuss your favourite bits or make an evening of it and go for a meal.

Every time the film is shown on TV in the future, you’ll remember that you watched it together.

But if there’s nothing showing at your local cinema that interests you, then don’t let that stop you – have a film night at home instead. Get comfortable on the sofa, microwave a bowl of popcorn and watch some of your favourite films.

There are many recommended films for Mother’s Day, according to IMDb, including Steel Magnolias, starring Sally Field, Julia Roberts and Dolly Parton, Abba-inspired musical Mamma Mia! and the Oscar-winning Terms of Endearment.

Indulge in afternoon tea

Who doesn’t like tea and cake? If you don’t fancy making your own Victoria sponge, then treat your mum to a decadent afternoon tea instead.

Expect an array of delicious finger sandwiches, handmade cakes and scones loaded with jam and cream to tempt the tastebuds.

In recent years, this very British pastime has witnessed a surge in popularity with many different venues from stately homes to garden centre cafés now offering afternoon tea.

They range from completing traditional menus to fancier ones offering a glass of prosecco to start.

And it’s not just popular with women, men are also enjoying making time to stop for tea and cake so there is no reason why this can’t be a mother-son activity.

Your mum is sure to love this afternoon custom that is part of our heritage and you will be able to have a natter and put the world to rights while deciding between the lemon drizzle and the chocolate eclairs. But both of you work hard so why not spoil yourselves and have both?