Midlands and Shropshire am dram guide

Despite the fact that new am dram groups are popping up all the time, others are well established and celebrating anniversaries.

One such group is TAB Operatic Society, which, this year, celebrates 70 years. To mark this special occasion, they’ll be presenting a new show, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, at Stourbridge Town Hall from March 27-April 1.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels recently enjoyed a short, but successful West End run, starring Robert Lindsay, Alex Gaumond, Katherine Kingsley and Bonnie Langford and is based on the 1984 movie of the same name.

Con artist Lawrence Jamieson is a long-time resident of a luxurious coastal resort, where he enjoys the fruits of his deceptions, that is until Freddy Benson moves into town. When it becomes obvious that Freddy is not to be trifled with, Lawrence resolves to get rid of him. He challenges Freddy to a winner-takes-all con; whoever swindles their latest mark first can stay, while the other must leave town. Easy right? But it isn’t long until the fun and games begin.

This musical oozes comedy, sophistication and the score includes Give Them What They Want, Great Big Stuff, Love Sneaks In and The Miracle.

In this show, John Nicholas plays Lawrence, with Mitch Bastable as Freddy, Fleur Petford as Christine and Sarah Oliver-Field as Muriel; a great cast of experienced performers who are guaranteed to raise the rafters.

It’s a winning combination. This new show is based on a sensational movie starring two of the biggest comedy stars around, Michael Caine and Steve Martin. It’s glamorous, amusing and the music is jazzy and fun.

The company need your support, so for tickets priced at £12-£16, email tickets@taboperatic.com or call 07722417962.

Another group celebrating their 70th anniversary later this year is Charlemont Amateur Dramatic Society

Members will perform John Chapman’s amusing farce, Dry Rot, at The Theatre, Gayton Road Community Centre in West Bromwich and will be performing from April 5-8.

Probably the best-known of the series of farces produced at London’s Whitehall Theatre during the 1950s and 60s, Dry Rot originally starred the King of Farce, Brian Rix and the accomplished comedy actress, Elspet Gray.

Colonel Wagstaff, his wife Doris and daughter Susan have just become the proud owners of the Cow and Bull Hotel near Seldon Park race course. All in the garden looks rosy, that’s until their first guests arrive – an unscrupulous bookie called Alfred Tubb and his race fixing sidekicks Fred and Flash. To improve his image, Alfred has hired an innocent jockey, John Danby who knows nothing of their dodgy dealings. It wouldn’t be a farce unless everything went to pot and so Alf is not in for an easy ride.

This award-winning group is guaranteed to do justice to the piece. In this production, Colonel Wagstaff and his wife Doris are played by my Am Dram Stars of the Week, real-life couple, David and Sylvia Hill; Amy Whistance is Susan, Anthony Hyde appears as Alf and Chad Dent and Anthony Matias as Flash and Fred respectively,

And there are further celebrations for the group, as two new members, Emily Brownhill and Anthony Matias have announced their engagement. And the bucket collection from the group’s last play, Cheshire Cats, raised £455 for Breast Cancer Care. Congratulations and well done guy.

For a ticket for an evening of fun and games, call 0121 544 1995 or 07913 300385 or email hill28@sky.com

A new show, which is currently popular amongst amateur performers, is Made in Dagenham.

You can catch its latest incarnation at the Lichfield Garrick Theatre from March 28-April 1, presented by Sutton Coldfield Musical Theatre Company.

Based on real-life events in the Ford factory in Dagenham during the strike by female workers in 1968, which was influential in the passing of the Equal Pay Act of 1970, the storyline is not an obvious choice for a musical, but it’s witty, intelligent script and strong numbers make it just a little different and will certainly please fans of modern musicals.

There are plenty of character roles on offer, but there is some bad language however, so be aware. The rousing score includes Busy Woman, Everybody Out, We Nearly Had It All, Stand Up and of course the title song.

For tickets visit www.lichfieldgarrick.com or call 01543 412121.

Secga Theatre Company, who perform at The Towers Theatre within Tettenhall College, will be presenting The Anniversary by Bill MacIIwraith from April 6-8. Described as a black comedy, it is a tale of a mother from hell!

Every year mother holds a party at her house to celebrate her wedding anniversary, even though her husband is long deceased. Her three long-suffering sons dutifully attend, but in secret each of them is planning revenge or escape.

Terry is planning to emigrate to Australia with his family, Tom has a new fiancée whom he hopes is the key to his escape, while the eldest son, Henry, who still lives at home, has his own, very special plan in mind.

I haven’t seen it, but it sounds like farce at its best – but with a dark twist.

For tickets, priced at £7 each, call into Tettenhall Post Office or Cupcake Lane Tea Room, or call 01902 337908 or 07766277039.

For more information on Secga Theatre Company, visit www.secgatheatrecompany.vpweb.co.uk

Finally this week, you can catch a production of the wonderful musical, Singin’ in the Rain, presented by The Peterbook Players at Solihull Arts Complex from April 4-8.

This is always a brave choice for amateurs, because of the quality of movement required and the filming of the movie within the show, not to mention the rain of course!

But with a score which includes Good Mornin’, Be A Clown and of course the title song, a witty script and dance routines to die for, it’s the perfect uplifting show.

For tickets, visit www.peterbrookplayers.co.uk or call 0121 704 6962.

Keep those emails and photographs coming to a.norton@expressandstar.co.uk, call me on 01902 319662 or follow me on Twitter @AlisonNorton

Break a leg!