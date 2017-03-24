In this Weekend: Jason Donovan, Mother's Day and Line of Duty

Especially for you, we catch up with Jason Donovan ahead of his stint in musical Million Dollar Quartet.

He talks about how he's turned his life around and why he's got nothing left to prove.

Elsewhere, in our Mother's Day edition of Weekend, we meet the mum and daughter business that's a piece of cake, and round-up some of the best gifts and things to do.

The return of Line of Duty is top of the bill on our telly pages, plus there are mentions for Jack Whitehall's new period drama, Only Connect and Broadchurch.

Chill out in the Ma Spa as we show you how to turn your bathroom into a pamper palace for mum.

Antwerp in Belgium makes a great weekend break on our travel pages, and there's all the usual films, food, music and puzzles.

Have a great Weekend.