Ignacio Lopez and Simon Emauel bringing night of comedy to Wolverhampton

Ignacio Lopez and Simon Emanuel will bring a night of comedy to the Encore Lounge at Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre tonight.

Ignacio Lopez is half Spanish, half Welsh and all funny. He was born in Spain and now he’s living in Swansea, telling jokes. Ignacio has appeared on Sky channel’s Made in Cardiff, where he works on a weekly show called Bad Press with Simon Emanuel.

Simon’s a Welsh stand up comic, TV presenter and radio personality who is working live all over the UK and Europe. His manic energy, quick wit, far flung observations and abstract delivery of ridiculous punch lines make him a firm favourite wherever he goes.

Grand spokesman Scott Bird says: “Numbers are strictly limited and early booking is advised.”