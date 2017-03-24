Frank Sinatra tribute show coming to Birmingham

An afternoon of songs and music made by Ol’ Blue Eyes himself will be performed at Birmingham’s Symphony Hall on Sunday.

Celebrate Sinatra will also feature a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald.

The show will star guest singers Matt Ford and Emma Kershaw, ballroom duo Emma and Chris Burrell, dancing from Swing Time Jivers and conductor Anthony Gabriele with the London Concert Orchestra.

The setlist of classic Frank favourites includes Come Fly With Me, I’ve Got You Under My Skin and Fly Me To The Moon.