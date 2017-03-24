Coventry's Fall Girl talks debut EP, Black Country shows and more - unsigned interview

Everyone has got a song inside them, just get it out there!”

She’s worried she sounds like a cliché machine, chuckling with embarrassment as she chats to The Ticket from a service station somewhere between here and Bristol. But Fall Girl actually has some sage advice for other potential musicians.

The 31-year-old singer/songwriter gave us her debut LP last year – Arcana – and has worked with some big names to build her own reputation. But more of that later.

“Just be real,” she adds. “Say what you mean.

“Personally, I write about what I know about. They are my thoughts and feelings about things in the world. I know everyone is different and being real will mean different things to people. That is why everyone is different and we have all these different arts and artists.

“That’s why it’s so exciting. You know what is inside yourself so get it out there. Just do it!”

And just doing it is what Fall Girl – real name Michelle Sciarrotta – has been up to all along. She has been practicing what she preaches.

A guitar teacher from Coventry by day, simply showing other people how to play wasn’t quite the end game for her as far as music goes.

Not that she doesn’t enjoy it, mind. And her pupils are always keen to pay her back now she is going out on her own two feet. “They’re brilliant,” she gushes. “They come to a lot of gigs and buy all the music, they’re great.

“They understand what I do and are keen to support it. I have everything from lads I have taught since they were smaller than me – and now they’re not smaller than me – up to old age pensioners. It’s such a wide range of students.”

But no, something was lacking. So she tried playing for herself and found another way to pay the bills. “I do a lot of function work – gigs and functions, cover work, that sort of thing. With the guitar teaching quieter since the gigs really started taking off it’s nice to have that flexibility.”

So, she pushed herself even further. As well as recording and playing with others, her pseudonym Fall Girl has given her a new lease of life musically.

In fact she’s just travelling back from a show in Bristol when we speak to her. A ‘lovely’ city she says, “embraces original music and doesn’t just want to hear covers”.

She released her first LP Arcana last year, with The Ticket saying of it: “Fall Girl’s approach is soft, with guitar and strings playing as much a role as her sweet, sliding voice on the hushed sound.”

But she readily admits it hasn’t all been plain sailing: “At times it’s amazing – the best feeling in the world travelling and performing. And then there are other times where you have to get up early after a late night and it’s motorways and traffic. You have to balance your body clock and your emotions. But I am grateful for the opportunity. It is something I simply have to do.

“It’s just about finding the places to play. As much as I love the Midlands it’s about trying to branch out now.”

That readiness to branch out led her to Wolverhampton – a record shop on Cleveland Street to be precise.

Vinyl & Vintage have really bought the Fall Girl project and backed her to the hilt. They helped her record and release her debut Arcana, and will be helping her with album number two in the autumn ‘ready for an end of year release’. And like seemingly so much in this business it came about by chance. Owner Claire Howell saw me playing at The Cock & Magpie in Bewdley and said she’d like to support me. Her interest in music and local talent meant it was a mutual liking between us and she just made such a brilliant offer to support me.”

That support has ranged from advice to gig space, with Fall Girl playing under her various guises in the Black Country venue.

And she’s attracted the attention of brighter lights in the local music industry, too. Brummie-born Blaze Bayley is kind of a big deal in the metal world having fronted Wolfsbane at various times totalling more than two decades and replaced Bruce Dickinson as the vocalist for Iron Maiden in the 90s.

Michelle has written and recorded alongside Blaze for some of his solo work, played live as part of his band and even supported him as Fall Girl for some of his dates.

One of these included launching Blaze’s own latest record at Vinyl & Vintage last month, where the pair appeared together.

She is full of admiration for the 53-year-old and delighted with the support he has shown her.

“He has been the best mentor with it all. He has been working in this business for 30 years as a professional and is always willing to listen and give feedback.

“With his experience and knowledge he is a really respected resource and I am delighted he has asked me to support him over the past year.”

You could argue that Michelle is setting herself up for a fall putting herself in the public eye. But this girl has other ideas, and is aiming for success by simply keeping it real.

For gig dates, release information and just to get in touch, you can search for Fall Girl on Facebook, find her on Twitter @fallgirlmusic or see www.fallgirl.net

Vinyl & Vintage can also be found on Facebook or at www.vinylandvintage.co.uk

Leigh Sanders