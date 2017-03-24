Circus of Horrors 21st anniversary tour coming to Birmingham

The Circus of Horrors is celebrating its 21st anniversary by taking to the road with its latest incarnation The Neverending Nightmare.

The spectacular features an amazing amalgamation of bizarre, brave and beautiful acts all woven into a Alice in Horrorland-type story.

It’s driven by a mainly original soundscape and performed with a forked tongue firmly in each cheek. The show will reach Birmingham’s New Alexandra Theatre on Sunday.

New Alexandra Theatre spokeswoman Fiona McCartney says: “The Circus of Horrors is the only circus ever to reach the finals of Britain’s Got Talent and the first circus to perform in London’s West End for more than 100 years.”

