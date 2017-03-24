Brierley Hill's Sunjay to play Buddy Holly in show touring the UK

As a young boy, the first song he learned on guitar was Peggy Sue by Buddy Holly.

And now, 23-year-old Brierley Hill musician Sunjay will take on the part of the rock ‘n’ roll icon in a show touring across the UK.

The musical, entitled Buddy Holly and The Cricketers, will visit Stafford’s Gatehouse Theatre on Friday, May 19.

It will also grace stages in locations such as Aberdeen, Barking and Harpenden on its 18-date run.

This will be the first time Sunjay has performed in theatre and, being an artist who usually plays acoustic and alone, he says there’s a lot he’s had to learn.

“I’ve never been in theatre before, other than playing live gigs at theatre venues,” said the former Royal Wolverhampton School pupil.

"I did a pantomime when I was little, but I’ve never done anything like this.

"The show is made up mainly of music, with a little bit of acting.

"To get ready for the tour, I’ve had to learn the songs. It’s different for me, as I normally only play acoustic – and this is all electric.”

