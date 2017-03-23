WIN: Tickets to Craig David in Coventry

Following his appearance at Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena, Craig David will bring his Following My Intuition tour to Coventry on April 8 as he performs at the Ricoh Arena's Ericsson Indoor Arena.

Having sold over 15 million albums, achieving 16 Top Ten hits and multi-platinum status in more than 20 countries, taking over festival stages around the world, selling out headline tours in seconds, to securing a residency at the iconic Ibiza Rocks Hotel - Craig David is back with a brand new album that has spawned smash hit singles such as When The Bassline Drops, Aint Giving Up, 16 and All We Needed.

Craig David originally rose to fame in 1999 when he featured on hit single Re-Rewind by Artful Dodger, before releasing his debut studio album Born to Do It featuring hit singles Fill Me In and 7 Days.

Teaming up with the Ericsson Indoor Arena, Native Monster is offering readers the chance to win one of two pairs of tickets to Craig David at Coventry's Ericsson Indoor Arena on Saturday, April 8, 2017.

The two winners of this competition will be entitled to a pair of tickets to Craig David at Coventry's Ericsson Indoor Arena on Saturday, April 8, 2017.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 5pm on Sunday, April 2, 2017.

