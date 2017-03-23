Hot on the heels of their third album Californian quartet Warpaint returned to the United Kingdom kitted with their killer new tunes.

And as part of a short five date tour, the female indie outfit opened their week-long tour at the O2 Institute in Birmingham.

It’s the third time Warpaint – signed to London-based Rough Trade Records – have played at the Digbeth venue and although it had only been two years since they were previously there, they’ve been sorely missed.

Starting the evening’s affairs was rapturous South London post-punk group Shame – who played the likes of new track Tasteless with immense energy.

A lively opening to get the close-to-sell-out crowd on their toes before it was time for Warpaint.

They entered the array nestled amongst a backdrop of small garden trees covered in fairy lights, which added to the dense atmospheric fog which covered the stage.

Conveniently opening with Intro, the group soon dipped into the hazy Keep It Healthy off their eponymous second record.

Made up of Emily Kokal and Theresa Wayman on guitar, Jenny Lee Lindberg on bass and Stella Mozgawa behind the drums, the quartet worked their way through songs new and old.

The Birmingham faithful were treated to likes of debut album The Fool’s Krimson and fan favourite Undertow before moving onto Above Control and The Stall.

With Lindberg and Mozgawa platformed behind and Kokal and Wayman in front, each member contributed to the group’s hypnotic but delicate vocals.

You really couldn’t take your eyes of them.

Highlights included Stars, So Good, Love Is To Die and the aptly named new pop song New Song – which got the youthful crowd moving.

At previous gigs in Europe, their set had been cut shut but luckily that wasn’t the case last night.

There was no encore but it didn’t matter.

They smashed and ended with Dre and Disco / Very before their dark silhouettes disappeared into the thick smog backstage.

Next up for the Warpaint is trips to Leeds, Oxford, Dublin and Brighton – we can only hope they bare Brum in mind again next time around.

By Tom Oakley