Julie Walters honoured with lifetime achievement award

Black Country star Julie Walters has been honoured with a lifetime achievement award by the Royal Television Society.

The Harry Potter actress picked up the award at a ceremony in central London on Tuesday night.

It recognised the Smethwick-born star’s career across film and television genres that has already spanned more than 40 years.

The 67-year-old joked that it was the ‘old people’s award’, before adding: “It’s absolutely gorgeous, I’m thrilled. I always get excited at things like this, being surrounded by people I know, I’m like a Jack Russell dog.”

Her busy timetable this year includes work on the new Mary Poppins film, but

dismissed rumours she had her eye on a role in Coronation Street, but confessed she loved watching the ITV soap.