Here is modern classic that gives us laugh-out-loud humour, thought-provoking ideas, and deeply affecting emotion – a holy trinity of theatre as well as a hysterical one.

Written by Terry Johnson in 1993, Hysteria is set in the Hampstead study of Sigmund Freud in 1938. Freud has fled the persecution of Jews in Austria and the world is on the brink of war. Dying of cancer, the founder of psychoanalysis is forced to re-examine his early theory about hysteria and infant sexual abuse and his personal motivation in later altering it.

“I hate the dark,” says Freud. “I’ve seen what’s in it.”

Johnson’s play doesn’t so much shine a light in the darkness as illuminate a glitter ball from multiple angles and set it spinning.

The first illumination comes in the form of young female ‘student’ Jessica – “I am your anima”—probing for details of a former patient. Her investigation becomes accusatory and eventually shocking in its revelations, with profound consequences both for herself and for Freud.

A second shaft of light arrives courtesy of deeply conservative Dr Abraham Yahuda. Freud refuses his offer of morphine for his cancerous jaw – “I would rather think in pain than dream in oblivion”. And he rejects the doctor’s demand that he withdraw his latest theory that Moses was in fact an Egyptian aristocrat – “Religion is the neurosis of humanity.”

Thirdly, glaring like a spotlight on full beam, Salvador Dali arrives. This meeting really happened, though there is no evidence that Dali found Freud with his jaw bandaged shut, arm stuck in a Wellington boot, holding a bicycle covered with snails. Played with incandescent energy by John Dorney, the surrealist is bound up in the extravagance of his own genius but admits admiringly “What Dali merely dreams, you live!”

The presence of Jessica and Dali in Freud’s study (and closet) allows the farcical humour that in turn gives the emotional content so much punch when it comes. Shining set pieces include the two being intimate touching only hands, ending with a glorious “How was it for you?” and an attempt played out by charades to convince Yahuda that Jessica is Dali’s Russian wife.

On the night I saw the play, illness left London Classic Theatre’s director Michael Cabot without a Jessica and he prefaced the performance by announcing that Kathryn Ritchie had stepped in at short notice and would read the part. She did this admirably.

I had the feeling that a panel had been ripped from the housing of a polished production and I had an unexpected glimpse of the motor inside. The rest of the cast supported her well, playing with the energy and conviction of a top division soccer team with a man sent off. And above all, the handicap demonstrated what a powerful and multi-faceted play this is.

By John Hargreaves