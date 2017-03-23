First look at multi-million pound Dinosaurs In The Wild heading to Birmingham - with pics and video

Today, multi-million pound entertainment experience, Dinosaurs in the Wild, offers a sneak peek of the extraordinary sets and special effects that will officially open to the public in June.

From the creators of the BBC’s Walking With Dinosaurs, Dinosaurs In The Wild combines theatre, theme park fun and the latest science – weaving live sets together with cutting-edge computer-generated imagery and animatronics to create a believable prehistoric world for visitors.

The first look reveals the Pathology Laboratory, which holds an array of unusual Dinosaur specimens and creatures such as Purgatorius, the very first human ancestor – a tiny squirrel-like creature which lived in trees in the Late Cretaceous, 67 million years ago.

It has also been revealed that there will be nine incredible dinosaurs, including the terrifying Tyrannosaurus rex, the iconic Triceratops, the gigantic Alamosaurus and the club-tailed Ankylosaurus, alongside non-dinosaur prehistoric creatures the whale-sized Prognathodon and the flying Quetzalcoatlus will be at the exhibition.

Palaeontologist Dr Darren Naish has been working closely with the creative and production teams to advise on every aspect of the science within the experience, ensuring that it reflects the latest discoveries about dinosaurs.