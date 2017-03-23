Collection of rare wartime music preserved by a Wall Heath musician - with pictures

A collection of rare music and lyrics from some favourite wartime songs is being lovingly preserved by a Wall Heath musician.

The collection from the First and Second World Wars has been built up by John Sparry over the last 25 years.

Jazz musician Mr Sparry decided to dig out the pristine collection in honour of forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn who celebrates her 100th birthday this week.

Songs by Dame Vera in the collection include If I Had My Way and That Lovely Weekend.

Mr Sparry said: “I’ve been collecting these songs for over 25 years. They’re all from the First and Second World Wars and they all have their own story.

“In the collection there’s one called Some Chicken, Some Neck which was inspired by then Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s speech in Ottawa.

“There’s The Handsome Territorial, whose words are by Jimmy Kennedy who wrote the words to the Teddy Bear’s picnic.

“Ma I Miss Your Apple Pie was a song for soldiers far from home. Adolf is a song by Annette Mills, who was the sister of John Mills and originator of TV’s Muffin the Mule.”

The collection includes songs from both world wars with the oldest dating back to the 1910s.

Mr Sparry is unsure of their current value, only knowing their original cost which ranged from an old sixpence to a shilling.

He broke out the collection to help mark Dame Vera Lynn’s landmark birthday.

Dame Vera is credited as a source of inspiration for soldiers and their loved ones during the Second World War due to her uplifting songs, which included We’ll Meet Again and There’ll Always be an England.

She became widely known as the forces’ sweetheart after she travelled long distances, often at great personal risk, to entertain troops and provide them with messages of hope.

To celebrate her 100th birthday, Dame Vera released an album featuring re-orchestrated versions of her most loved music alongside her original vocals.

It is thought the collection makes Dame Vera the first singer to have released a new album as a centenarian.