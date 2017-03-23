All in fine spirits at Midlands Whisky Festival

Liquor connoisseurs were in fine spirits as they turned out in their droves at the Midlands Whisky Festival.

Nearly 40 exhibitors offered hundreds of tipples with choices of whisky from the US, India, Japan and Sweden all finding their way to Stourbridge Town Hall.

There was a fine choice from the British Isles and festival organisers called it their biggest event to date.

There were also ‘masterclasses’ featuring A Taste of Diageo’s 2016 Special Releases with Colin Dunn and 240 Years of Glenfarclas with sixth generation family member George S Grant.

The event was organised by wine merchants Nickolls and Perks, based in Stourbridge since 1797. The festival has gone from strength to strength from it’s more low key annual event six years ago to it’s two-day sell out event on the weekend.

They will be holding a follow up festival in Birmingham in September.

Tim Robbins, marketing and events manager from Nickolls and Perks, said: “We had more than 700 visitors on Friday and Saturday, it was rammed and we’ve had fabulous feedback so far.”