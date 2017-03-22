Tenacious D's Kyle Gass coming to Birmingham

Tenacious D member Kyle Gass will be leaving Jack Black at home when he comes to Birmingham with his band next month.

The actor and singer-songwriter is also known for his roles in Elf, The Pick of Destiny and Shallow Hal.

Kyle will play The Asylum in Birmingham on April 3.

He and his band will perform songs from their latest album Thundering Herd, as well as others.

They will be supported on the night by Welsh five-piece Those Damn Crows.

Tickets to the show cost £15 each.

