facebook icon twitter icon
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Tenacious D's Kyle Gass coming to Birmingham

Tenacious D member Kyle Gass will be leaving Jack Black at home when he comes to Birmingham with his band next month.

kyle gass band
The Kyle Gass Band. Pic: Matt Grayson

The actor and singer-songwriter is also known for his roles in Elf, The Pick of Destiny and Shallow Hal.

Kyle will play The Asylum in Birmingham on April 3.

He and his band will perform songs from their latest album Thundering Herd, as well as others.

They will be supported on the night by Welsh five-piece Those Damn Crows.

Tickets to the show cost £15 each.

For more information on the show, click here

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Comments for: "Tenacious D's Kyle Gass coming to Birmingham"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.