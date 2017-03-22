Invincible has been described by its writer Torben Betts as ‘entertaining tragedy’.

He neatly sums up in those two words a production that will have tears of laughter rolling down your face in one moment only to be replaced quite suddenly and surprisingly by those of sadness.

The storyline can also be summarised quite succinctly. Parents Emily and Oliver head up north to escape the financial constraints of the south and hoping to bring culture, art and a social conscience to their new community.

But an evening with down-to-earth neighbours Dawn and Alan quickly puts paid to their ambitious and sets the four of them on a path littered with animosity and heartache.

Opposites are a running theme to the play produced by The Original Theatre Company and first staged in London in 2014. There is at the heart of the play the obvious theme of the North-South divide and the image Emily and Oliver have of the life they have chosen over the home they had.

The four protagonists are total opposites, characters with polarised backgrounds, lifestyles and aspirations.

And the first half of the play is completely different from the second – for after the interval there is a surprising change of mood.

It’s laughs all the way in the first half. Football-mad, beer-swilling ‘northerner’ Alan gets the biggest laughs with his cheeky, bawdy humour. Alan is played by Burntwood’s Graeme Brookes who is a huge Saddlers fan so we can only wonder where he got his inspiration from.

‘Straight man’ to his tomfoolery is his long-suffering wife Dawn played by Elizabeth Boag although she does steal the limelight in her first scenes until the audience learns to ignore the fact that her dress covers very little!

The ravings of ‘highly strung’ and highly opinionated artist Emily, played by Emily Bowker, fuel the comedy and the irritation and annoyance sparked by her sanctimony and thoughtlessness is testament to the actress’s strong performance.

There is clear sympathy – in this half – for her spineless husband Oliver played by Alastair Whatley.

But all of this changes in the second half as their lives take a slightly more sinister turn and there are some heart-rendering twists along the way.

Boag, who struggled bravely on despite clearly having a leg injury, was particularly outstanding in this half as a mother and a wife already at her wits end discovers her worst fears have been realised.

We see both Oliver and Emily in a different light, with some sympathy developing for Emily, in this half while Alan still provides some much-needed light relief from the tension despite suffering his own personal angst.

Invincible is funny, it’s heart-breaking, thought-provoking and ultimately great entertainment – what more could you ask for?

Runs at the Garrick until Saturday.

By Diane Davies