Drake's latest album starring Walsall's Jorja Smith

Walsall musician Jorja Smith appears on rap superstar Drake’s latest album – a big coup for the teenager who was working in Starbucks only a year ago.

Canadian Drake released More Life on Saturday and 19-year-old Jorja sings on track Get It Together.

On Monday night, Drake, aka Drizzy, introduced the Walsall teenager on stage at the London O2 Arena. It comes after she sang with him at his show in Birmingham in February and they were later spotted in a Co-op in Broadway together. Drake also posted a photo of the two artists together on his Instagram page @champagnepapi.

Jorja finished fourth in the BBC Music’s Sound of 2017 competition and is about to head out on tour in April. Drake’s album has already gone to number one on the Apple Music charts in the UK, knocking Ed Sheeran’s critically-acclaimed Divide off the top spot.

UK grime artist Giggs and electronic soul artist Sampha also appear on the record, which is available through digital download and online streaming.

Jorja said both her parents had been ‘big influences’ on her wanting to do music while growing up up in Walsall.

Earlier this month, she released her latest music video Beautiful Little Fools, which coincided with International Women’s Day.

Jorja announced a six-date tour, which will be starting at the O2 Academy 2 in Birmingham on April 1.