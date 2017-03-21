Vulcan bomber saved by former Wolves owner Sir Jack Hayward

A Vulcan bomber which was saved thanks to former Wolves owner Sir Jack Hayward has again been rescued from ‘hibernation’.

The XH558 Cold War bomber was restored to fly again in 2007, thanks in part to Sir Jack who donated £500,000 to the project. But it flew for the last time at a display at RAF Cosford Air Show two years ago - a special commemorative flight to Sir Jack, on what would have been his 92nd birthday.

Now the owners of the bomber have hit a £200,000 target which means they can maintain the plane.

The 57-year-old nuclear bomber had been visited by 1,000 people a month at its hangar at Doncaster Sheffield airport until last month, when XH558 was towed out of its home and placed in storage. The Vulcan To The Sky Trust has now raised the cash to restore it.

Trust chief executive Robert Pleming said: “Everyone donating to this campaign can be proud that they are helping not only protect a unique and important part of the UK’s rich aviation heritage, but also the breathing space needed to give Vulcan XH558 a secure home.”