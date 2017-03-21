Steps announce extra Birmingham date

Pop group Steps have announced an extra Birmingham date.

The BRIT award winning band have scored fourteen consecutive top five singles, sold 20 million records and reached number one with three albums and three singles.

Steps will play the Genting Arena on December 9 and 10. Tickets for the additional date on December 9 will go on general sale from 9am on Friday and start from £37.36. For more information, visit www.theticketfactory.com or call 0844 33 88 222.