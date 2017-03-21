facebook icon twitter icon
Steps announce extra Birmingham date

Pop group Steps have announced an extra Birmingham date.

Steps
Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Lee Latchford-Evans, Lisa Scott-Lee and Ian 'H' Watkins rehearsing at the Pineapple studios in London

The BRIT award winning band have scored fourteen consecutive top five singles, sold 20 million records and reached number one with three albums and three singles.

Steps will play the Genting Arena on December 9 and 10. Tickets for the additional date on December 9 will go on general sale from 9am on Friday and start from £37.36. For more information, visit www.theticketfactory.com or call 0844 33 88 222.

