A Stafford brewery is celebrating winning a silver medal in national beer awards.

Slater’s Ales was runner-up with its 5.2 per cent beer Haka in the champion cask strong bitter and pale ales category at the Society of Independent Brewers awards that took place at the BeerX event in Sheffield.

SIBA managing director Mike Benner said: “It is fantastic to see such high quality beers across a range of formats.”