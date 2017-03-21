Shugborough Estate re-opens to visitors today

The grounds of the Shugborough Estate were re-opened to visitors today for the first time since the National Trust became managers of the historic site.

And staff are hard at working putting the finishing touches to the hall itself as they prepare for it to reopen on Thursday.

A total of £1 million has been ploughed in during recent months to improve the attraction in Milford, near Stafford, while it has been closed to the public.

Although the grounds are open after the takeover, the hall itself won’t be open for another two days as repainting work has taken longer than anticipated.

Lord Lichfield’s historic apartments will then be opened up to visitors in the summer.

Trust spokesman Matt Critchley said: “There is still a lot of conservation work going on and we are talking to the Lichfield family about getting more of his belongings in there.

“We have also got work to do with his private entrance and spiral staircase which the public will be able to see, but we need to make sure it is secure.”

The National Trust took over Shugborough from Staffordshire County Council last November with the authority vowing to invest £20m over the next three years as a condition of ending its 99-year-lease halfway through.

One of the most controversial changes previously announced is the new £12 entry fee – scrapping the council’s three-tier structure.

While the charge will save some users money, it will be a big increase for those who could simply enter the gardens for as little as £3.50 before.

But for the time being entry has been halved to £6 until April 1 with children able to go for free due to the trust recognising it has not completed all of the work it had wanted to by this time.

It terms of changes, all visitor car parking has expanded, with more spaces created for general and disabled users while electronic charging points set to arrive in the near future.

The car park has also been made ‘all-weather’ to support the new business model which now sees Shugborough open every day of the year except Christmas. The visitor reception has been relocated to the car park, although currently in a temporary building with a new one in the pipeline to replace it. The old reception has been converted into a plant shop selling produce from the Walled Garden.

A new cafe at Park Farm is up and running, while the Mansion tea room will be ready for Easter. Maintenance work has been carried out in the popular Midden garden which is home to the refurbished and expanded National Trust shop. New signs have also been installed across the site in keeping with other National Trust properties, to help people navigate the land. Pathways and driveways have also been resurfaced.

One of the main aims has been to introduce subtle decor to help tell the story of Shugborough’s beginnings. The trust shop, painted in its distinctly nautical theme, is a perfect example of how the trust wants to celebrate the tale of the two Anson brothers. It was Admiral George Anson’s capture of a Spanish galleon during his circumnavigational expedition in the 1700s which enabled his brother Thomas Anson to build ‘the perfect paradise’ that is Shugborough.

The charity’s vision is to treble visitor numbers from around 84,000 last year to 250,000 although bosses say it will likely take a decade to achieve all the changes they want. Hayley Mival, Shugborough project manager, said: “Over winter the Shugborough team have focused on investing in visitor facilities and starting conservation works. I am really excited to share this work with visitors.”