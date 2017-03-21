Mr and Miss Black Country: Search is on for young men and women to take part in contest

The search to find the next Miss Black Country and Mr Black Country is now under way.

Entries have opened for this year’s highly-anticipated contest, which is already attracting plenty of interest.

Females aged between 16 and 26 are being urged to apply to be part of the Miss Black Country Catwalk competition, which takes place at the Copthorne Hotel in Brierley Hill on April 30.

The winner of Miss Black Country 2017 will represent the area, for the first time in six years, in her nearby stomping ground, when the Miss England National Finals takes place at Resorts World in Birmingham from July 12 to 14. The winner will secure a place at Miss World.

The reigning Miss Black Country is 23-year-old Abigail Cutler and her pal James Machin, from West Bromwich, is Mr Black Country.

Reminiscing on her year since picking up her crown last year, dancer Abigail, who lives in Rowley Regis, said she had been grateful for the opportunity.

She was chosen at a glittering catwalk event after two months of hard work of charity fundraising and raising publicity for the spectacle.

Some 28 candidates paraded in eco wear, sports attire, fashionwear and evening dresses, with 12 selected as finalists.

After being announced as the winner, Abigail said she was looking froward to showing people ‘how amazing the Black Country is with lots of charity and community work over the year’.

Jade Secker, 26, from Wombourne, a charity fundraising officer for The Haven and Miss Black Country 2015/16, was also at the event to hand over her crown to Abigail. Jade handed over the reins after a busy year, which ranged from helping on Black Country Day to walking out the players at Molineux.

Throughout the year, Abigail has also represented the area at events such as the Black Country Run and has been involved in charity work. While both Abigail and James tackled a charity walk challenge to raise money for disadvantaged children. They took part in an 101-mile sponsored trek from Dudley to Southport for the Miss England charity Beauty with a Purpose.

Their route took them through Telford, where they called in nearby RAF Cosford Museum and stayed at the Ramada Hotel in Forge Gate. They then travelled on to Birkenhead before arriving in Southport at the end of the three-day walk. Reminiscing about her year, Abigail, who also took part in the London Marathon, said: “It has just been such an incredible opportunity, I honestly never thought I would win and it has just been amazing.

“I have met such amazing friends for life and have had wonderful moments helping local charities and companies across our great city. I am so looking forward to seeing who will be the next Miss Black Country and follow on the great work this competition does for the community.”

Anyone wanted to apply for either contest can do so via the website www.misseng landwm.com

Tickets are also now on sale for the charity catwalk event from the website.