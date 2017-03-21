More than 200 attend Dudley science fun day

From seed sowing and bread baking to tie-dying, families had fun with science during a community event in Dudley.

Science Day was organised by volunteers from Jasmine Road Community Gardens in Kates Hill.

More than 100 people attended Saturday’s event, which was made possible thanks to funding from the British Science Association.

Pupils from Beechwood CE Primary School also got involved with a display on their work on Seeds in Space.

There was also an advisor on hand from the Royal Horticultural Society to offer gardeners support.

Visitors were able to find out more about living nature such as tadpoles, as well as rocks and fossils.

There was also an experiment showing people how much sugar was in their drink and a prisms and rainbows demonstration involving optical science.

Other activities included bee keeping and candle making.

Visitors could also enjoy a lunch of pizzas and baked potatoes cooked in the outdoor bread over and browse the plant stalls.

Janet Hilken, chair of Jasmine Road Community Gardens, said the event had been a great success.

“We are volunteers and we want the gardens to be very community orientated.

“We were able to get funding from the British Science Association, which wants to encourage more community groups to put on events like this.

“We were pleased that so many people attended.

“We know we had at least 120 people, which was really good,” she added.

The gardens are open to anyone and growing courses are run regularly.

Volunteers provide work experience and employability training to people with learning disabilities, mental health issues and the long term unemployed.

The Science Day was one of many events planned for the year, which also include a plant sale, seedling swap, summer show, art festival and an eco day.

Visit www.jasmineroadgardens.org for further information about the gardens or volunteering.