Deafheaven heading to Birmingham's O2 Institute

American metal group Deafheaven are set to play Birmingham's O2 Institute 2 on April 25.

Forming in 2010, the band signed to Deathwish Inc. and later released their debut album Roads to Judah, in April 2011.

Follow-up album, Sunbather, was released in 2013 to wide critical acclaim, becoming one of the most praised albums of the year in the United States. In 2015 the band released their third album, New Bermuda.

Support for this show comes from Youth Code.