Bush dogs return to Dudley Zoo

Three fluffy sisters are settling in at their new home, marking the return of bush dogs to Dudley Zoo after a five-year absence.

One of the bush dogs at Dudley Zoo

With their round ears, webbed feet and short legs, they may not look much like dogs, but the semi-aquatic South American mammals are in fact part of the canine family.

Three-year-old sisters Scarlet, Ruby and Rioja have relocated from Twycross Zoo.

Sarah Evans, senior keeper, said: “We’ve returned them to the enclosure where our last pack lived, which held Patagonian mara in the interim. They have only been here for a few days, so are still settling in, but we’ve already identified Ruby as the dominant female. Rioja is very noisy and Scarlet seems the quieter one.”

