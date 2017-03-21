Antiques expert visits Black Country charity

An antiques expert has paid a visit to a Black Country charity.

Henry Sandon MBE, from BBC’s Antiques Roadshow, spoke to around 50 members of the Bounce Back to Health and Happiness group. It came as part of a visit to the Royal Worcester Museum.

After a wander around the city, the group then met up at the museum for a tour before settling in the specially set tea room to meet Henry. They were entertained by the television personality who brought along some of his own Royal Worcester China to test the knowledge of the group.

Sandy Jones, Bounce Back’s managing director, said: “He was such a lovely gentleman and so interesting to listen to, everyone felt as though they had known him for years.

“What made it extra special was when he sat down to tea with us all for the afternoon and continued to chat with the group”.

For anyone who wishes to get out on any of the Bounce Back trips or to meet others in a pleasant and friendly environment, call 07491 312825 for opening hours or go along to Quarry Bank Community Centre or St. Paul’s Community and Learning Centre and have a chat with the team who operate from Monday to Thursday.